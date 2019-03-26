Over 600 women likely to take part in WIAA rally

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Over 600 women expected to compete for top prizes and glory at the annual Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) Womens Rally to the Valley, presented by JK Tyre. It will take place on April 7.

The TSD Rally, entering its fifth year, will be flagged off from Worli and cross important landmarks in the city, including Century Bazaar, Siddhi Vinayak, Shivaji Park, Shivsena Bhavan, Dadar Plaza, Dadar T.T, Five Garden, Sion, Eastern Express Highway, Vashi, Belapur before culminating at Aamby Valley City near Pune.

A team of celebrities and safety volunteers will be present at key points throughout the route to encourage the participants and ensure a smooth ride for them.

"The goal of the annual women's rally is to advocate legislation and policies for women's empowerment and for their working rights. We push for girl child education and fight against sexual harassment," Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman of WIAA, said on Tuesday.

"Today's woman is no longer a dependent soul. She is independent and self-reliant in every respect and is capable of doing everything. Our experience shows such events have become extremely successful and popular, and a matter of keen interest for all automobile owners," he said.

The FMSCI-approved rally has become an important milestone in Mumbai's motorsports calendar, endeavouring to celebrate the empowerment of women. At the same time, it promotes awareness about road safety, with the WIAA training and educating them about the various precautions they need to take while driving.

