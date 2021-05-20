Over 55% Work On Rs 7400 cr Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway Project Complete, Set To Open On Feb 2022
Over 55 percent of the works of Mysuru-Bengaluru Economic Corridor project (popularly called the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway) have been completed and the project will be dedicated to the nation in February 2022, announced Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjol.
Karjol, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, shared the update in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.
Karjol said that the project will be completed ahead of scheduled date of September 2022.
The economic corridor project between the two cities is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I will and is estimated to cost Rs 7400 crore. The expressway project is being developed under two packages. The first one runs from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk costing around Rs 3000 crore and the second package connects Nidaghatta to Myusuru and Rs 3500 crore will spent on the same.
Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon was awarded the contract for construction of the both the packages – 56 km from Bengaluru to Nidagatta and 61 km from Nidagatta to Mysore.
ಶರವೇಗದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ ಮೈಸೂರು-ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು 10 ಲೇನ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ವೇ!@narendramodi ji @nitin_gadkari ji @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/104B5HgSQr
— Pratap Simha (@mepratap) October 12, 2020
“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has considered the road as Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Economic Corridor — Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I — and the road is being developed to meet world-class standards. It will be completed in the next 11 months and the works are being done on a war-footing,” the Minister added.
Over 67.5 percent works have been completed in the first package and 50.5 percent of the works have been completed in the second package, the Minister informed.
Once the project is completed, it will take just 90 minutes to traverse between the two cities as against the present 3-hour journey, Karjol said. The scope of the work also includes construction of nine major bridges, 44 minor bridges and four road over bridges and road under bridges.
Three elevated corridors is being built, including a 5 km section in the outskirts of Bengaluru, a 3 km section in Maddur, and a third one in Srirangapatna.
The 10-lane Highway also includes two service roads on either side and wherever the works have been completed, vehicles are being allowed to travel. This has considerably reduced the traffic density between the two cities, he told the House.
Once the road works are complete, the National Highways Authority of India will decide on the toll. “The Expressway will not in any way hinder the movement of the residents and villagers along the stretch as good roads, cross-overs and bypasses have been constructed all along the Expressway,” Karjol said.