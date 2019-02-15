Over 300 women to compete in New Delhi-Chandigarh TSD event

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) A first of its kind all-women TSD event from New Delhi to Chandigarh will see over 300 women from all over India compete for the top prize here on Saturday.

The FMSCI-approved Times Women's Drive, will be flagged off from the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium from where the participants will drive the 250-odd kilometres before reaching Chandigarh.

The Dil Se Drive will be held under the standard TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) format and has attracted 100 teams, each comprising of two or three women.

Their driving and navigational skills will be tested to the hilt, with a number of strategically placed Time Controls recording their progress along the route. The competitors will be handed the tulips, marking the route and TCs, just a few minutes before the flag-off. This will make their task that much more challenging.

"We are delighted to be part of this iconic event. JK Tyre Motorsports has always pushed for women's participation in racing and rallying. This is a momentous occasion for all of us involved with motorsports in India with as many as 300 ladies stepping forward to compete in this rally," said Sanjay Sharma, head of JK Motorsport, the sponsors of the event.

--IANS

