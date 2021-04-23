Over 3 lakh new COVID cases for second consecutive day; IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations

·7-min read

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) With India staring at an oxygen shortage and several hospitals scrambling for it including in Delhi, where 25 COVID patients died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a 24-hour span, the Indian Air Force Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to various filling stations across the country, which recorded over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for utilising the industry's full potential to meet the demand of medical oxygen and said Railways and Air Force are being deployed to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers.

Besides oxygen tankers and containers, the IAF also airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru for various hospitals in Delhi, besides transporting essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of cases.

Officials said the IAF deployed its transport aircraft C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro while keeping its Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters on standby.

World leaders also reached out to India and offered their support in dealing with the pandemic.

In a message of solidarity to the Indian people, French President Emmanuel Macron said, 'France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.' His message was posted on Twitter by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

President of the European Council Charles Michel said India and the EU will discuss possible cooperation in fighting the pandemic at a virtual summit between the two sides on May 8.

The home ministry is coordinating lifting of high-capacity tankers from abroad, including Singapore and the UAE, by Indian Air Force transport planes.

During the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country and suggested various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes.

The Centre asked all states to prepare a list of oxygen producers in their respective jurisdiction and directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply and transport of oxygen in the places where there is a demand.

A home ministry expert group is also optimising and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various states and union territories keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen, a statement said.

The defence ministry, meanwhile, has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany. Officials said each plant will have a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres per hour.

In another move, the ministry has decided to give extension to 238 short service commissioned doctors in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) till December 31 to tide over the current situation.

Principal Spokesperson in the defence ministry A Bharat Bhushan Babu said the oxygen generation plants will be deployed in the AFMS hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Earlier, Modi held a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, and urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying the time now is not only to deal with the challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time.

He stressed the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers.

He also chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories with maximum COVID-19 cases and urged them to work as one and coordinate with one another to fulfil medical requirements, asserting that 'if we work as one nation, there will not be any scarcity of resources'.

Modi asserted that every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, irrespective of its destination, is stopped or gets stranded.

At the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre should take over all oxygen plants through the Army as he apprehended that a 'big tragedy' may happen due to oxygen shortage in hospitals during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government also requested the Railways to operate 'Oxygen Express' trains to save COVID-19 patients gasping for breath in the city's hospitals, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said. The Delhi government is the latest to have lined up for 'Oxygen Express' services, after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, he said.

Each tanker of 'Oxygen Express' trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen, he said, adding these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

The Delhi High Court, during the day, heard separate pleas by two private hospitals, which were running out of medical oxygen, seeking immediate supply of oxygen to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked hospitals and nursing homes to first approach the nodal officer of the Delhi government to meet the requirement of medical oxygen to treat such patients.

To boost oxygen supply, the Centre also decided to immediately install DRDO-Tata Sons oxygen generation plants at various state-run hospitals like AIIMS, NIC Jhajjar, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital among others. These will have a capacity to generate 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute.

After the tragic news of the death of 25 patients was announced in the morning, SGRH chairman Dr D S Rana said it is wrong to say the deaths occurred due to oxygen shortage, though according to sources, 'low pressure oxygen' could be the likely cause of the fatalities. More than 500 coronavirus patients, including around 150 on high flow oxygen support, are admitted in the hospital.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, five coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU of a private hospital died allegedly after its oxygen supply ran out, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital.

'According to family members, the patients died after the stock of oxygen got over,' said City Superintendent of Police Dipak Mishra.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, India recorded a single day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, taking the tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

The 2,263 new fatalities include 568 from Maharashtra, 306 from Delhi, 207 from Chhattisgarh, 195 from Uttar Pradesh, 137 from Gujarat, 123 from Karnataka and 106 from Jharkhand.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

With restrictions in place in several states due to the alarming rise in number of cases, many others also imposed curbs.

Police in Maharashtra reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel in 'extreme emergency' situations. Fresh restrictions on travel, attendance in offices and weddings came into force on Thursday night. The state, which is facing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, was already under several restrictions since April 14.

Night curfew will be clamped across Andhra Pradesh from Saturday in a bid to curb the virulent spread of coronavirus as the state crossed the one million mark in total cases. PTI TEAM ZMN

Latest stories

  • Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

    A prompt Mumbai Police responded gently to a Mumbai resident's query and reminded him that meeting his girlfriend was not an essential activity during Covid-19 curfew.

  • Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

    New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • Kejriwal Draws Flak for Starting Live Telecast of his Address During Meeting with PM

    This hasn't gone well with people in the political arena as the meeting was considered to 'confidential'.

  • Even a single vaccine dose cuts COVID-19 infection rate, new UK study finds

    London, Apr 23 (PTI) A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, currently being administered in the UK, cut the rate of coronavirus infections by around 65 per cent, according to a new UK study on Friday.

  • Man wants to meet girlfriend; see how Mumbai police responds

    Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

  • Russia Plans To Launch Own Space Station After Quitting ISS

    Russia is ready to start building its own space station with the aim of launching it into orbit by 2030 if President Vladimir Putin gives the goahead, the head of its Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.

  • Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation

    New Delhi,  Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but due to the anti-people policies of the central government and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

  • Making Efforts to Airlift Oxygen from Odisha, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi CM thanked the Centre and the High Court for their efforts towards raising Delhi's oxygen quota for treating Covid 19 patients, and said the supplies have started reaching the national capital.

  • The Guardian view on Modi’s mistakes: a pandemic that is out of control

    The Indian prime minister’s overconfidence lies behind the country’s disastrous Covid-19 response ‘Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency.’ Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka/EPA Political hubris met pandemic reality in India this week. At the beginning of March, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi claimed the country was in Covid-19’s “endgame”. India is now in a living hell. A new “double mutant” variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating coronavirus second wave which has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. Mortuaries are so full that bodies are left to decompose at home. Charities warn that the dead risk being left on the streets. On Friday India recorded 332,730 new Sars‑CoV‑2 infections, the highest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. Nations have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding travelling there or insisted visitors quarantine on their return. Yet little more than six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, declared that the country was the “world’s pharmacy” and signalled that pre-pandemic life could resume. Superspreading took place when thousands filled cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus took a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India went ahead with five state elections in April, and an unmasked Mr Modi held huge rallies. Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency. A presumption of national greatness has led to a lack of preparedness, most notably in vaccine production. The west had encouraged India to become a linchpin in global drug-making, but this week Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suggested this might have been a mistake. China and the US are now manufacturing more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to ease export controls, forcing the country to import jabs from Russia. The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi sprang a draconian sudden lockdown on India’s billion people. A shutdown without warning went against the advice of the country’s top epidemiologists, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than other nations. While suspicions about undercounting the dead linger, an unfounded sense that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, unchallenged by Mr Modi. In the first wave, Covid struck India’s cities, but it is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. As with many of the countries hit hardest, India’s death toll was largely avoidable and a result of arrogant and incompetent government. India is a big, complex and diverse country that is difficult to govern at the best of times, let alone during a national emergency. It is now suffering from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions requires credible reassurance, to quell panic, and for people to wear masks and obey rules of physical distancing. Mr Modi has put the onus on state governments to clear up his mess. The buck stops with him. He should acknowledge and make amends for mistakes that have caused enormous suffering. He needs to engage with experts on how to uphold restrictions; ensure government delivery matches promises; and drop the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr Modi harshly if he continues with the exceptionalist views that have led to a disastrous public health outcome.

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID

    Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from the private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • Reliance to Launch Own Vaccination Programme 'R-Suraksha' for Employees, Family Members

    In its statement on Friday, the company also asked its employees to observe the strictest measures of safety, precaution, and hygiene.

  • US needs Japan to counter China's ascension: Report

    Tokyo [Japan], April 23 (ANI): US needs its allies, and most importantly Japan, to counter China's ascension, according to an article published in Nikkei Asia.

  • Modi govt has enough money but would not provide vaccines free of cost: Mamata

    Tapan (WB), Apr 22 (PTI) Asserting that the Centre should not allow differential pricing of COVID-19 vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said people should be able to avail the shots free of cost.

  • UK Reports 168 Cases of Rare Blood Clots after AstraZeneca Jab, 32 Succumb

    The UK government this month agreed to offer most people under 30 an alternative to the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab if possible, due to concerns over blood clots.

  • Pakistan Taliban claims responsibility of blast at Serena Hotel in Balochistan's Quetta

    Quetta [Balochistan], April 23 (ANI): The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a deadly bomb blast at a luxury hotel, Quetta's Serena Hotel, hosting the Chinese ambassador in the southwest of the country, as officials raised the death toll to four and 12 others injured.

  • Oxygen Express starts journey for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The first `Oxygen Express' carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night.

  • ‘World’s worst outbreak’: what India’s papers say as coronavirus crisis toll mounts

    Newspapers warn that the situation shows no sign of improving, and calls on warring politicians to cooperate to beat the virusSee all our coronavirus coverage An ambulance outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan hospital in New Delhi, India. India papers describe sense of urgency in tackling the Covid surge. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images India’s media has reacted with despair as the country set a new world record for daily cases of Covid-19 amid a devastating new wave of the pandemic. The Hindustan Times leads with the stark headline “World’s worst outbreak”, detailing how the country’s tally of 314,835 cases on Wednesday was the highest daily total recorded by any country. It surpasses a mark set by the United States in January. With a sense of national emergency engulfing the world’s second most populous country, the paper suggested that the situation was likely to get worse before it gets better. “The most worrying factor right now remains how fast daily cases are continuing to grow,” it reports, “and how the trajectory is exhibiting no clear signs of approaching a peak still”. Hindustan Times. Photograph: Hindustan Times The Indian Express, which is based in Chennai, leads with comments on Wednesday by Delhi high court judges exhorting hospitals to “Beg, borrow, steal to get oxygen”. The Max Healthcare network had sought intervention from the courts in frustration at the “dangerously low” oxygen supplies in hospitals. Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said it was a “national emergency”, the paper reports, telling the court: “We are shocked and dismayed that the government does not seem to be seeing the reality … What is happening? Why is the government not waking up to the reality.” The paper’s editorial said the resistance of prime minister Narendra Modi to another lockdown was “welcome”, but said: “Because for all the talk of a no-lockdown, no demand or economic activity will revive if the Covid curve doesn’t begin to bend.” The Covid wave has claimed a number of high-profile victims in India with the former prime minister Manmohan Singh falling sick this week. It has also claimed the lives of a former senior Congress party leader Dr AK Walia, the Times of India tweeted, and the son of Communist party leader Sitaram Yechury. The Times of India said that as the national crisis mounts, more cooperation was needed between the central government and state governments, and between the states themselves, to pull the country back from the brink. In an editorial, the Times decried the lack of preparedness among all levels of government and says that when the time comes for a postmortem into the handling of the pandemic, “state and central governments must answer for low public health budgets”. “All hands must be on deck,” it says. “India started the pandemic with shortages of masks, PPE kits and testing infrastructure but quickly scaled up. Today’s crisis can be tided over too with a spirit of humaneness, cooperation and accommodation. Let the politics take a back seat.” The Hindu. Photograph: The Hindu The Hindu leads with the tragic story of 24 people killed by an oxygen leak, and also reports on how the central government was planning to intervene to ensure oxygen supplies to Delhi.

  • Centre Mulls Using IAF to Import Oxygen Containers Amid Shortage

    The Army and the IAF are already engaged in several parts of the country as India battles a dire COVID-19 situation.