Over 3 lakh new COVID cases for second consecutive day; IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations

·6-min read

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) With India staring at an oxygen shortage and several hospitals scrambling for it including in Delhi, where 25 COVID patients died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a 24-hour span, the Indian Air Force Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to various filling stations across the country, which recorded over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for utilising the industry's full potential to meet the demand of medical oxygen and said Railways and Air Force are being deployed to reduce the transportation time for oxygen tankers.

Besides oxygen tankers and containers, the IAF also airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru for various hospitals in Delhi, besides transporting essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID hospitals in various parts of the country.

India is struggling with a second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of cases.

Officials said the IAF deployed its transport aircraft C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro while keeping its Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters on standby.

World leaders also reached out to India and offered their support in dealing with the pandemic.

In a message of solidarity to the Indian people, French President Emmanuel Macron said, 'France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.' His message was posted on Twitter by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

President of the European Council Charles Michel said India and the EU will discuss possible cooperation in fighting the pandemic at a virtual summit between the two sides on May 8.

The defence ministry, meanwhile, has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany. Officials said each plant will have a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres per hour.

In another move, the ministry has decided to give extension to 238 short service commissioned doctors in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) till December 31 to tide over the current situation.

Principal Spokesperson in the defence ministry A Bharat Bhushan Babu said the oxygen generation plants will be deployed in the AFMS hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Earlier, Modi held a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers, including Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, and urged the industry to utilise tankers meant to transport other gases for oxygen supply, saying the time now is not only to deal with the challenges but also to provide solutions in a very short time.

He stressed the need to maintain good coordination between the government and the oxygen producers.

He also chaired a high-level meeting with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories with maximum COVID-19 cases and urged them to work as one and coordinate with one another to fulfil medical requirements, asserting that 'if we work as one nation, there will not be any scarcity of resources'.

Modi asserted that every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, irrespective of its destination, is stopped or gets stranded.

At the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre should take over all oxygen plants through the Army as he apprehended that a 'big tragedy' may happen due to oxygen shortage in hospitals during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Delhi government also requested the Railways to operate 'Oxygen Express' trains to save COVID-19 patients gasping for breath in the city's hospitals, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said. The Delhi government is the latest to have lined up for 'Oxygen Express' services, after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, he said.

Each tanker of 'Oxygen Express' trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen, he said, adding these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

To boost oxygen supply, the Centre also decided to immediately install DRDO-Tata Sons oxygen generation plants at various state-run hospitals like AIIMS, NIC Jhajjar, Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital among others. These will have a capacity to generate 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute.

After the tragic news of the death of 25 patients was announced in the morning, SGRH chairman Dr D S Rana said it is wrong to say the deaths occurred due to oxygen shortage, though according to sources, 'low pressure oxygen' could be the likely cause of the fatalities. More than 500 coronavirus patients, including around 150 on high flow oxygen support, are admitted in the hospital.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, five coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU of a private hospital died allegedly after its oxygen supply ran out, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital.

'According to family members, the patients died after the stock of oxygen got over,' said City Superintendent of Police Dipak Mishra.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, India recorded a single day rise of 3,32,730 new cases, taking the tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.92 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

The 2,263 new fatalities include 568 from Maharashtra, 306 from Delhi, 207 from Chhattisgarh, 195 from Uttar Pradesh, 137 from Gujarat, 123 from Karnataka and 106 from Jharkhand.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

With restrictions in place in several states due to the alarming rise in number of cases, many others also imposed curbs.

Police in Maharashtra reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel in 'extreme emergency' situations. Fresh restrictions on travel, attendance in offices and weddings came into force on Thursday night. The state, which is facing an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, was already under several restrictions since April 14.

Night curfew will be clamped across Andhra Pradesh from Saturday in a bid to curb the virulent spread of coronavirus as the state crossed the one million mark in total cases. PTI TEAM ZMN

Latest stories

  • Man wants to meet girlfriend; see how Mumbai police responds

    Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

  • Centre Mulls Using IAF to Import Oxygen Containers Amid Shortage

    The Army and the IAF are already engaged in several parts of the country as India battles a dire COVID-19 situation.

  • ‘World’s worst outbreak’: what India’s papers say as coronavirus crisis toll mounts

    Newspapers warn that the situation shows no sign of improving, and calls on warring politicians to cooperate to beat the virusSee all our coronavirus coverage An ambulance outside Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan hospital in New Delhi, India. India papers describe sense of urgency in tackling the Covid surge. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images India’s media has reacted with despair as the country set a new world record for daily cases of Covid-19 amid a devastating new wave of the pandemic. The Hindustan Times leads with the stark headline “World’s worst outbreak”, detailing how the country’s tally of 314,835 cases on Wednesday was the highest daily total recorded by any country. It surpasses a mark set by the United States in January. With a sense of national emergency engulfing the world’s second most populous country, the paper suggested that the situation was likely to get worse before it gets better. “The most worrying factor right now remains how fast daily cases are continuing to grow,” it reports, “and how the trajectory is exhibiting no clear signs of approaching a peak still”. Hindustan Times. Photograph: Hindustan Times The Indian Express, which is based in Chennai, leads with comments on Wednesday by Delhi high court judges exhorting hospitals to “Beg, borrow, steal to get oxygen”. The Max Healthcare network had sought intervention from the courts in frustration at the “dangerously low” oxygen supplies in hospitals. Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said it was a “national emergency”, the paper reports, telling the court: “We are shocked and dismayed that the government does not seem to be seeing the reality … What is happening? Why is the government not waking up to the reality.” The paper’s editorial said the resistance of prime minister Narendra Modi to another lockdown was “welcome”, but said: “Because for all the talk of a no-lockdown, no demand or economic activity will revive if the Covid curve doesn’t begin to bend.” The Covid wave has claimed a number of high-profile victims in India with the former prime minister Manmohan Singh falling sick this week. It has also claimed the lives of a former senior Congress party leader Dr AK Walia, the Times of India tweeted, and the son of Communist party leader Sitaram Yechury. The Times of India said that as the national crisis mounts, more cooperation was needed between the central government and state governments, and between the states themselves, to pull the country back from the brink. In an editorial, the Times decried the lack of preparedness among all levels of government and says that when the time comes for a postmortem into the handling of the pandemic, “state and central governments must answer for low public health budgets”. “All hands must be on deck,” it says. “India started the pandemic with shortages of masks, PPE kits and testing infrastructure but quickly scaled up. Today’s crisis can be tided over too with a spirit of humaneness, cooperation and accommodation. Let the politics take a back seat.” The Hindu. Photograph: The Hindu The Hindu leads with the tragic story of 24 people killed by an oxygen leak, and also reports on how the central government was planning to intervene to ensure oxygen supplies to Delhi.

  • Kejriwal Draws Flak for Starting Live Telecast of his Address During Meeting with PM

    This hasn't gone well with people in the political arena as the meeting was considered to 'confidential'.

  • Even a single vaccine dose cuts COVID-19 infection rate, new UK study finds

    London, Apr 23 (PTI) A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, currently being administered in the UK, cut the rate of coronavirus infections by around 65 per cent, according to a new UK study on Friday.

  • Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

    A prompt Mumbai Police responded gently to a Mumbai resident's query and reminded him that meeting his girlfriend was not an essential activity during Covid-19 curfew.

  • People Dying Due to Lack of Oxygen, Why Can't TN Govt Take Over Vedanta's Unit to Produce It: SC

    We are not interested that Vedanta or A, B or C runs it. We are interested that oxygen should be produced, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

  • Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation

    New Delhi,  Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but due to the anti-people policies of the central government and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • Manju Warrier’s 'ChathurMukham' withdrawn from theatres due to COVID-19 surge

    The decision was made after factoring in the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kerala.

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID

    Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from the private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • UK Reports 168 Cases of Rare Blood Clots after AstraZeneca Jab, 32 Succumb

    The UK government this month agreed to offer most people under 30 an alternative to the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab if possible, due to concerns over blood clots.

  • Russia Plans To Launch Own Space Station After Quitting ISS

    Russia is ready to start building its own space station with the aim of launching it into orbit by 2030 if President Vladimir Putin gives the goahead, the head of its Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday.

  • Modi govt has enough money but would not provide vaccines free of cost: Mamata

    Tapan (WB), Apr 22 (PTI) Asserting that the Centre should not allow differential pricing of COVID-19 vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said people should be able to avail the shots free of cost.

  • Oxygen Express starts journey for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The first `Oxygen Express' carrying liquid medical oxygen departed for Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam on late Thursday night.

  • Rajasthan Royals at Bottom of Points Table After Humiliating Loss to RCB is a Meme You Can't Miss

    If Thursday's loss against RCB wasn't humiliating enough, fans were quick to remind everyone of RR's performance in IPL 2020 where Rajasthan Royals had ended their tournament at the final spot of the points table.

  • After US advisory and UK 'red list', now Canada and UAE restrict travel from India as COVID cases surge

    Several other countries including Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand have placed some or complete restriction on the arrival of passengers from India which reported the world's highest daily tally of nearly 3.15 lakh cases

  • Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19 in Gurgaon hospital

    New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning.

  • Whom should I talk to about oxygen: Kejriwal asks Modi

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he should contact in the central government about the massive oxygen shortage that has crippled the hospitals in the National Capital. His words miffed the Centre with government sources claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader used the important meeting to pull political tricks, reports ANI. Here's what happened.