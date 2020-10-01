Over 25 pc people developed COVID-19 antibodies as per Serosurvey report in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Over 25 per cent of the people have developed antibodies to COVID-19 in Delhi according to a serosurvey report, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

"According to the serosurvey report submitted yesterday, 25.1 per cent of the patients who have now recovered have developed antibodies to COVID-19 in Delhi. In the last survey, it was 28.7 per cent. Next serosurvey will start within 15 days," Jain told reporters here.

The health minister gave a district-wise breakup of the number of patients testing positive for the antibodies that included 31.8 per cent from Northwest, 31.1 per cent from East Delhi, 30.1 per cent from South Delhi and 27.9 per cent patients have developed antibodies in West Delhi.

"The first survey that was conducted in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research wherein Delhi was divided into 11 districts. This time we divided Delhi into 280 parts and that is why there is a difference in the results," the Delhi Health Minister said.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 59,807 tests were conducted. As many as 41 deaths due to the virus were reported in the national capital, Jain added. (ANI)

