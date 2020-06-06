Over 22,000 Tickets Sold by Air India Within Few Hours of Opening Bookings for US, Canada, Europe

National carrier Air India has witnessed a robust demand for its ferry flights which are to be operated under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission. Accordingly, in phase three of the mission, the airline will operate 300 flights to North America and Europe from June 9 to June 30, 2020.

"Sale of tickets commenced at 5 p.m. yesterday for select destinations in the USA, Canada, UK & Europe under Phase-3 of #VBM. Our website experienced 6-7 times more activity & over 22,000 seats have been sold overall till 8 a.m. More seats to more destinations will be added in due course," the airline tweeted.

Notably, high demand was witnessed for flights to be operated to the North America sector. Earlier, Air India said that it will operate 75 flights to North America from next week.

Till June 2, Air India has brought back 25,046 passengers under this mission, while Air India Group has repatriated 57,574 passengers. As per schedule, the airline will be operating 75 flights from India to select destinations in USA and Canada from June 9 to June 30.

