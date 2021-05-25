Over 2000 Lawyers Write To CJI Urging Him To Take Cognisance Of Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal

Over 2,000 lawyers from across the country have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take cognizance of the alleged incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal, reports India Today.

The letter was reportedly written to bring to the notice of the Supreme Court "the constitutional crisis and deplorable condition of the citizens of our country residing in the State of West Bengal due to the post-poll violence continuing since 2 May".

The letter signed by over 2,000 advocates, including from West Bengal, stated that the post-poll violence in the state has not even spared women and children.

"The incidents of violence have shackled the conscience of thousands of women lawyers across the length and breadth of ‘Bharat’," the letter read.

The letter also alleged that state police were complicit in the situation of the state. "The police are hand in gloves with the goons and the victims are not in a position to even register their complaints. There is a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the State,” read the letter.

The lawyers urged the CJI to "take cognizance of the matter and constitute a Special Investigation Team to register FIRs and investigate into the deaths and other vengeful attacks as being reported in news."

Earlier, nearly 150 eminent citizens, including retired judges, diplomats, bureaucrats, police officials, and veterans, had written to President Ram Nath Kovind and called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge for a fair investigation and speedy justice.

They had referred to the situation in the state as "targeted political killings" and demanded that these cases be handed over to the NIA to deal with the "anti-national" onslaught on the culture and integrity of the country as it is a border state.