Over 200 Japanese companies are operating in India and number is growing: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership' seminar in Japan's Tokyo on Monday. While addressing the gathering, he said, "More than 200 Japanese companies have started to operate in India and the number is still growing". He further added, "Some years ago, I spoke about making a mini-Japan in India. It's a matter of great happiness for me that today you are working in an even larger number in India".