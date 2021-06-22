Over 20 Countries Show Interest In Adopting India's CoWIN Platform To Run Their Own Covid Vaccination Drives

Over 20 countries from across the world have shown interest in adopting India's CoWIN platform to run their own Covid-19 vaccination drives, Press Trust of India has reported.

India as a result will share the development story of CoWIN with the nations including - Vietnam, Peru, Mexico, Iraq, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Ukraine, Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates and Uganda.

In order to facilitate the learning of CoWIN platform, the Health Ministry along with External Affairs Ministry and National Health Authority will organise a virtual CoWIN Global Conclave on 30 June. It is expected to be attended by health and technology experts from across the world.

"At a global conclave, India will share its experience with regards to universal vaccination to fight COVID-19 through the digital platform. India developed Co-WIN as the central IT system for strategising, implementing, monitoring and evaluating Covid vaccination", CoWIN Chairman Dr R S Sharma has said.

The CoWIN platform is used to drive India's Covid-19 vaccine registration and appointment booking for all adults aged above 18. It also provides a comprehensive dashboard detailing the breakup of total inoculations carried out so far across states, demographics, genders and vaccine types.

The CoWIN platform successfully helped propel yesterday's (22 June) record breaking Covid-19 vaccination numbers. Over 85 lakh people were given their vaccination shot yesterday, which is India's highest single-day figure.