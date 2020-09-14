Over 16.9 lakh school heads and teachers trained under NISHTHA in 2019-20: Education Ministry

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Education Ministry on Monday said that as many as 23,137 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) and State Resource Persons (SRPs) and 16,99,931 school heads and teachers have been trained under NISTHA in 2019-20.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also keeps organizing Prospective Resource Persons training programs for the key resource persons, the ministry said.

"Key Resource Persons, in turn, train other teachers of the schools affiliated to CBSE in various subjects through online as well as in-person training programmes organized by CBSE. Till date CBSE has empanelled 1500 such key resource persons with it," the ministry said in a release.

The Department of School Education and Literacy launched a National Mission to improve learning outcomes at the Elementary level through an Integrated Teacher Training Programme called NISHTHA - National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement on August 21, 2019.

In 2020-21, it has been decided to launch NISHTHA - Phase II at the secondary level. Due to COVID - 19 situations, NISHTHA Online has been created by customizing Modules for Online delivery.

The aim of this integrated teacher training programme was to build the capacities of around 42 lakh teachers and Heads of Schools, faculty members of SCERTs and DIETs and Block Resource Coordinators and Cluster Resource Coordinators. (ANI)

