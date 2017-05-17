Over 150 players join in All India Open Rapid Chess meet

Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) A total of 159 players, including four Grand Masters, five International Masters and one woman Grandmaster, took part in the All India Open Rapid FIDE Rating Chess tournament at the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra here on Wednesday.

Grand Master Dibyendu Barua returned to competitive chess after a gap of three years. Dibyendu and his wife Saheli Dhar Barua were the star attraction of the two-day meet.

"Both of us last played competitive chess during Commonwealth Chess Championship in July 2014. Since then we have not taken part in any tournament. We thought about participating since it was a rapid rating chess tournament," Barua said.

"We need to have this kind of tournament more, then only we can improve the general standard. At the same time, I would request the Bengal players to take part in this kind of tournament. The parents need to encourage them to participate in these tournaments," he added.

WGM Saheli Dhar Barua said she was not sure about her participation even an hour back.

"I wasn't sure I was playing even an hour back. It was a last minute decision. Result wise, I do not have much expectation. It's mainly to enjoy playing chess with the talented kids here."

The prize money of the competition is Rs 600,000.

