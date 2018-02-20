Over 15,000 runners for IDBI New Delhi Marathon

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Over 15,000 runners are all set to run the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon 2018 on February 25.

The AIMS certified marathon, recognized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), will be flagged-off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium by cricket legend and Face of the event, Sachin Tendulkar.

The marathon will witness a stellar line-up of top Indian marathoners like Kheta Ram, Gopi T., Jitendra Singh Rawat, Monika Athare and Jyoti Singh Gawate.

The IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon is also an 'Inclusive run', led by Indian Blade runner Major D. P. Singh. The event shall witness 25 wheelchair participants and para-athletes.

The winners will be awarded prize money of Rs.8 lakhs across various categories.

--IANS

pur/bg