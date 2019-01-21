Over 100 couples of different faiths tie the nuptial knot under one roof in Ranchi

In the multi-religious society of India, mass marriages have become increasingly popular these days. Coming from different sections of society; couples of different faiths and tribes tie the scared knot under one roof setting a great example of communal harmony. Recently, this unification of diverse faiths was witnessed in the capital city of Ranchi in Jharkhand, where couples from diverse sections of society performed marriages. As many as 132 couples, most of them belonging to a tribal community, tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony in India's eastern Ranchi city. Both Hindu and Christian couples, who were not able to get married either due to personal reasons like, money, social strata or not being able to organize a feast for their village as part of a tradition, got married during the ceremony organized by a non-governmental organization.