Over 1,100 schools identified to begin NCC training: Defence Minister

New Delhi, Jan 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally said that over 1,100 schools have been identified to begin NCC training. “Our Prime Minister has decided to expand National Cadet Corps (NCC). There should be training of Cadets at the border and coastal areas. We have identified more than 1,100 schools to begin NCC training,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He added, “Earlier, there were 28% girl cadets in NCC. Now, it has increased to approximately 43%. This is India's women empowerment. Government has also decided to give preference to the NCC cadets in employment.”