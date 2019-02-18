Over 1,000 unused 18th century rockets found in excavation in Karnataka

Over 1,000 unused war rockets, said to belong to erstwhile ruler of Mysore, Tipu Sultan were earlier recovered by a group of archaeologists during a field excavation in the region. About 1,700 rockets were unearthed after six years of searches by the Shivamogga archaeological department. Each of the unused rockets is seven to ten inches in length with one to three metres of diameter. Tipu Sultan is said to have used rockets in the wars against the British East India Company during the fourth Anglo-Mysore war. The Shivappa Nayaka Palace museum is famous for its unique structure built completely using teak and rosewood. The museum is home to a collection of antiques, monuments and statues.