Over 1,000 pending cases in court for last 50 years: CJI Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi addressing a public meet in Guwahati said that in India we have a little over 1,000 pending cases since last 50 years. Gogoi also instructed Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Arup Kumar Goswami to finish the pending cases in Assam. "Out of about 90 lakh civil cases in the country, more than 20 lakh are pending at the summoning stage. Out of 2 crore 10 lakh criminal cases, over 1 crore cases are pending at summoning stage." He added, "After SC took upon itself to fill up 6,000 vacancies of trial judges, it appears to me that about 4,000 of these vacancies have been filled up. About 1,500 vacancies will be filled by the end of November or end of December."