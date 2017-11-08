Outstanding performance of athletes at National Para-Swimming Championship

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 8 (ANI): Para athletes gave an outstanding performance at the 17th National Para-Swimming Championship organised by the Para-Swimming Association from 4-8 November in Udaipur.

Five athletes from Indian defense forces won medals in the championship sponsored by the Paralympic Committee of India and paved their way towards the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The five-member team of defense was comprised of three athletes from Indian Air Force, one from Indian Navy and one from Indian Army.

Army Havaldar Binu G of Physical Training Corps clinched a gold medal in the 100m S9 category. The player had vowed to perform better after winning a bronze medal in the previous edition of the championship.

Two Paraplegic wheelchair-borne officers of the IAF- Yashdeep Dabass and RK Herojit Singh, proved their stronghold in swimming by bagging a bronze medal each in 100m and 50m backstroke respectively.

Their outstanding performance in the sports has opened the door for them to represent the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (ANI)