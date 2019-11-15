Outgoing CJI Ranjan Gogoi refuses one-on-one interviews: ‘Bitter truths must remain in memory’

Even as outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sat on the bench of court no 1 at the Supreme Court for the last time Friday, he via a press note declined requests from journalists for a one-on-one interview.Evoking that the Bench requires its judges to 'maintain' silence while exercising their freedoms, he asked the press to appreciate that the ordinary freedoms are finely balanced in the functioning of the institution.

"This is not to say that judges do not speak. They do speak, but do so only out of functional necessity and no more," he added, "Bitter truths must remain in memory."

In the statement, Gogoi says, "As a public functionary, entrusted with onerous Constitutional duties to discharge, the idea of courting the press never endeared itself as a choice in the interest of my institution."

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who is retiring on November 17 responds to requests from press for interview. Expresses inability to grant one to one interviews @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/5lc5lgjwoU — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) November 15, 2019

He added, "I chose to belong to an institution whose strength lay in public confidence and trust, earned not through good press, but through our work as judges on the bench."

Calling it as a "not the requirement of our institution, for judges to reach to our citizenry through the press," he turned down requests for interview from several print and electronic media.

Justice Gogoi sat in the bench with CJI-designate Bobde for almost four minutes, during which the Supreme Court Bar Association president Rakesh Khanna thanked the chief justice on behalf of the bar.

Justice Gogoi will demit office on November 17, Sunday while Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next CJI. He will take oath to office on November 18.