Ousted Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender to Join BJP

After a series of political parleys with the State and national BJP party leaders, ousted former Health Minister in Telangana, Etela Rajender, is all set to join the saffron party fold very soon. In a swift move, the BJP National President J P Nadda and others invited Rajender to join the party fold.

It is said that the BJP leadership is to take a call in two days and Rajender will fly to the national capital to join the saffron party in Delhi. According to sources, the BJP national leaders eyeing to strengthen the party in Telangana given the nod to welcome Rajender, a strong leader in the Huzurabad segment of Karim Nagar district in North Telangana.

Though Rajender reportedly sought the BJP support to fight as an independent earlier, its leaders suggested he join the party and offered a suitable position in the party.

The BJP State President and MP, Bandi Sanjay, and Union Deputy Home Minister G Kishan Reddy, and other top leaders of the party held parleys with the national party leaders and supported the TRS leader join the party. Rajender was in touch with the BJP state and national leaders, besides talking with the Congress party leaders in the State seeking their support.

Former MLA, Enugu Ravinder Reddy and other followers of Etala Rajender are also set to join the BJP soon.

Earlier on getting the BJP nod, Rajender dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for throwing him out of the Cabinet. He expressed discontent for ouster citing that power is not permanent as KCR may face a similar fate in future.

He was ousted as KCR ordered a probe into an alleged land grab charges on him at Achhampet, Hakimpet in the Medak district for Jamuna Hatcheries and his son Nithin Reddy at DevaraYamjal area, respectively.

