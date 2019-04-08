OTT platform Voot commissions over 30 originals

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Voot, Viacom18s OTT service in India, has commissioned more than 30 original shows across genres.

The titles include legal drama "Law and Honour", drama "Naaz", romantic drama "Love All", thriller "The Raikar Case", drama "Marzi" and crime thriller "Asura", reports variety.com.

Now three years old, the service claims some 40 million monthly active users, with plans to grow this number to 100 million during financial year 2019-20.

"The number is set to be achieved through driving scale with content and technology," said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD, Viacom18.

"A multitude of initiatives from launching an immersive slate of originals, coupled with technology enablers like interactivity and enhanced distribution will be key drivers."

Voot has announced more than 20 new distribution partnerships across the travel, broadband and mobile spaces, including ones with Ola, Cloudwalker, ShareIt and Act Fibrenet.

