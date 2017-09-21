O'Toole leads at EurAsia golf tourney

Sabah (Malaysia), Sep 21 (IANS) American John Michael OToole continued his impressive run at the EurAsia Sabah Championship golf tournament by signing for a second round five-under-par 67 to secure the second round lead on Thursday.

O'Toole, who held a two-shot overnight lead, extended his advantage to five over Thailand's Nattawat Suvajanakorn of Thailand with his two-day total of 11-under-par 133 at the $44,600 Asian Development Tour (ADT) event.

American Paul Harris took third place by carding a 71 while Malaysia's Kemarol Baharin and Brandon Lau were the best placed locals in tied-eighth place after they signed for matching 144 total.

O'Toole, who finished sixth on the ADT Order of Merit last year, started his round more than three hours later than his scheduled tee time due to heavy rain that pelted down on the Sabah Golf and Country Club in the morning.

When play resumed, the American got off to a convincing start with two birdies in his opening three holes. He birdied again on the par-four nine before turning in 33.

O'Toole dropped one shot on 14 but responded immediately by storming home with three successive birdies starting from the 16th hole.

"The morning rain made the course conditions tougher as the greens were softer. But I putted really well and I think that has been the key the last two days.

"I'm really excited about the next two rounds and I'm hoping my good form will continue," said O'Toole, who is seeking his second ADT win since his breakthrough in Perak last year.

--IANS

ajb/mr