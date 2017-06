Paris, June 1 (IANS) Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko defeated Puerto Rican Monica Puig in straight sets to enter the third round of the French Open tennis tournament.

The 19-year-old Ostapenko defeated Puig 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and eight minutes on Wednesday evening, Efe news agency reported.

The Latvian will next meet Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, who scored a 6-2, 6-2 win over Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

