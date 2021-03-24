Osmania University declares 2021 UG semester results at osmania.ac.in; here's how to check

Osmania University announced the results of undergraduate (UG) courses BBA, BCom, BA, and BSc (CBCS) II AND IV semester on Tuesday (23 March).

Students who appeared in the exams, which was conducted in January/February, can check their scores on the official website osmania.ac.in. They will have to enter their roll number and other details on the result page.

The revaluation results of BCTCA, BHMCT and BCA have also been declared. The exams were held last year in December.

Steps to check Osmania University UG results:

Step 1: Visit the university's official website osmania.ac.in >Step 2: Opt for 'Examination Results' >Step 3: A new page will open. Choose your course >Step 4: Click on 'Submit' after entering the admit card number >Step 5: The results will be visible on your monitor >Step 6: Download and take a print of the scorecard for future reference

The results declared by Osmania University includes the name of students, examinations, subjects along with the roll number, secured marks in each subject, and total marks with passing percentage and qualifying status.

Last month, the university had declared the results of the fourth-semester exams of BCA (CBCS and NON-CBCS) and M Pharmacy courses.

Located in Hyderabad, the Osmania University offers admissions in various UG, Postgraduate (PG), Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), and Ph.D. programs. OU is re-accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council as an A+ grade University and is approved by UGC.

