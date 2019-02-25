Oscars 2019: India-based 'Period. End of Sentence.' wins documentary short subject

'Period. End of Sentence,' an India-based documentary created history after winning the best documentary short subject at the 2019 Oscars. The documentary tackles the stigma around menstruation in rural India. Documentary shows, mindsets change over time. Women, who earlier blushed, when asked about menstruation became comfortable talking about it by the end. After Sneha won the award there was an atmosphere of happiness in the village, Sneha's family members expressed their joy by sharing sweets in the whole village. They were overjoyed over Sneha's win at the Oscar. The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Centre.