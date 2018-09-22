Oscars 2019: Assamese film is India's official entry
Assamese film 'Village Rockstars' has been selected as India's official entry to Oscars 2019 in the Foreign Language Film category. Out of the 28 movies in contention - including 'Padmaavat', 'Raazi' and 'Love Sonia' among others - the selection committee of the Film Federation of India (FFI) chose the Rima Das -directorial. The announcement was made by Kannada filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu, the Head of the Committee, on Saturday. "The decision was made unanimously by the jury to send 'Village Rockstars' - the film which also won the National Award for Best Feature Film this year - to represent India at the Academy Awards," he told ANI. The film traces the story of Dhunu, a girl from a village in Assam, who dreams of owning a guitar and forming a rock band.