Oriental Bank of Commerce to raise funds for soldiers' kin

Gurugram, Jan 24 (IANS) On the eve of country's 69th Republic Day, the Oriental Bank of Commerce, a public sector bank, has started a unique initiative to help the families of soldiers who died while protecting the nation.

Every employee of the bank has pledged to contribute Rs 10 for the families of the Indian Defence Forces.

"The bank also plans to accept donations from its customers, citizens and organisations on a pan-India basis towards this initiative so that a fund can be created which will benefit the families of soldiers in future," a bank spokesperson said.

The initiative will be valid from January 26.

