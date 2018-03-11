Organisation files complaint against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his Syria remark
An organisation filed a complaint in Colonelganj against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his Syria remark. The association expressed anger on his comment and said that his remark is controversial and communal. The association wants him to get arrested. The police said that they will take the matter to superiors. Sri Sri earlier this month said that Supreme Court's verdict on Ram temple can bring Syria like conflict in India.