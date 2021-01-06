Organic BPS announces Second Purpose Roundtable to discuss the role of Higher Purpose in Business

KOCHI, India, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a 'New World Order' where the new generation displays strong inclinations towards brands with a 'stand', where employees stick to empathetic organisations and investors prefer ESG compliant companies, Businesses will thrive only if a Higher Purpose drives them. Organic BPS, a Purpose Branding Company, on the occasion of its 21st Anniversary, has launched Centre for Higher Purpose in Business to promote the philosophy - Doing Good is Good Business.

Mr Dileep Narayanan, Founder and Brand Mentor, Organic BPS, said that the Centre for Higher Purpose in Business (CHPB), a global community of thought leaders from business, consulting, and academia would evolve a body of knowledge through co-creation of insightful ideas. The Purpose Round Table, a series of thought leadership conversations, would be the centre's first initiative.

Following the successful first edition, the centre hosts its Second Purpose Roundtable on 15th January, featuring Mr Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director Nestle India, and Mr Arun Maira, former Planning Commission member & former Chairman Boston Consulting Group. They would discuss the theme 'Higher Purpose of Business - Transcending CSR', informed Mr VK Madhav Mohan, Mentor and Discussion Leader. To watch the event, free, visit: www.purposeroundtable.com Global Thought Leaders who came together for the first Purpose Round Table echoed that Purpose is imperative for Business and businesses cannot march ahead without adhering to a higher purpose. Participating in the discussion, Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman & Managing Director of DM Aster Health Care, Dubai said that profit becomes just a by-product for organisations practising a higher purpose.

Dr Diane Dodd, President of IGCAT (International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism), joining from Barcelona, Spain, said, 'If business leaders do not consider the safety of the environment then the youth would soon look the other way, and go against the brands that harm the environment, thereby losing the trust.' 'Clarity of thought for business is more important, and trust is the core that brands are built on, and purpose is the energising factor that rallies all stakeholders,' opined Dr Mukund Rajan, Chairman, E-Cube Investment Advisors, Former Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, Mumbai, India.

'Purpose creates an alignment across the organisation, and employees transform to become committed members of the organisation,' remarked Mr Ruzbeh Irani, President HR & Communications, Member Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The Centre would develop a Purpose Charter based on the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, added Dileep Narayanan, the founder of Organic BPS.

For more details, visit: www.purposeroundtable.com About Organic BPS India's First Purpose Branding Company, Organic BPS, was founded by Dileep Narayanan, a committed conservationist, and brand mentor. In the last two decades of its existence, Organic BPS has consciously cultivated many purposeful brands. The experience of building belief-driven brands has crystallized into a uniquely curated Branding Model - Brand Purpose Solutions (BPS). BPS helps to discover the Higher Purpose of a brand, integrate it into its system, and measure the impact on its sustainable growth.

In 2009, Organic BPS launched Greenstorm, an initiative to harness the power of creativity and online media to spread environmental consciousness among youth and children. Today the footprints of the Greenstorm Foundation have reached over 50 countries of the world.

In 2020, on its 21st Anniversary, Organic BPS launched the Centre for Higher Purpose in Business (CHPB). The Centre aims to assemble thought Leaders and form a Global Community, to propagate the philosophy - 'Doing Good is Good Business'.

Organic lives its core purpose of 'Helping Business and Humanity Mutually Profit' through its change-making initiatives.

Organic's clientele includes Startups to Fortune 500 companies. The commitment to creative excellence has won Organic more than 60 international and national recognitions. For more details, visit www.organicbps.com