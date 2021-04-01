Order to Cut Interest Rates on Small Savings Reversed: Sitharaman

Less than a day after the Union Finance Ministry issued a notification cutting interest rates on small savings schemes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Thursday, 1 April, that the order has been withdrawn.

Sitharaman said that the interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, shall continue to exist at the same rates as that of March 2021, adding that the orders were issued by an “oversight.”

Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021.

Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 1, 2021

A cut in the interest rates for small savings schemes would have delivered a blow to savers, who depend on these schemes for income and social security.

What Did the Order Say?

As per the earlier announcement, the interest rates on savings deposit was to go down from 4 percent to 3.5 percent annually, while Public Provident Fund (PPF) was to be reduced from 7.1 percent to 6.4 percent.

Similarly, one-year time deposit would have been cut from 5.5 percent to 4.4 percent quarterly while the senior citizen savings schemes rate would have gone down from 7.4 percent to 6.5 percent.

The interest rate on National Savings Certificate would have been slashed from 6.8 percent to 5.9 percent, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana from 7.6 percent to 6.9 percent and Kisan Vikas Patra from 6.9 percent to 6.2 percent.

