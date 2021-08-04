Orangutan Rocks Sunglasses Visitor Drops into Zoo Enclosure

A video of a rather stylish orangutan has been taking the internet by storm. The now viral clip shows how the mammal picked up a pair of sunglasses that got accidentally dropped in its enclosure at Taman Safari in Indonesia’s Bogor. The video has been shared by a user named Lolita Testu on Instagram. The clip begins with the orangutan grabbing the shades after they came to its enclosure. It fiddles with it before putting them on. Another adorable aspect of the viral video is the cute baby orangutan who during the course of the clip is seen making attempts to take off the glasses that its parent is wearing. However, the senior orangutan successfully manages to keep its little one’s hands off it.

Eventually, when the orangutan gets bored with the pair, throws it away and grabs a bunch of leaves while sitting on a tree branch. The post on Instagram was originally shared on TikTok, where it received over 7.7 million views and tons of love filled comments.

Many Instagram users also flooded the comments section of the post. Quite a few people mentioned how this video was the best thing that they saw on the internet. Some netizens expressed how the sass quotient of the mammal was way more than human beings and how phenomenal it looked with the sunglasses while striking different poses.

Lolita captioned her much loved video on Instagram as ‘Sunglasses Monkey’. Till now the post has been viewed over 14 thousand times in 24 hours.

Many users also shared the video on other social media platforms to spread smiles and laughs on the internet.

According to National Geographic, these mammals who are mostly found in Borneo and Sumatra are very close to human beings in terms of nature. So, the fact that an orangutan wore a pair of sunglasses, does not really come as a surprise.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here