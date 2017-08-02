'Orange is the New Black' deeply universal: Taylor Schilling

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Taylor Schilling says "Orange is the New Black" pays a lot of respect to people at every point in their lives, and comes with a universal message.

Schilling essays role of Piper Chapman in "Orange is the New Black", which is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

She said in a statement: "There's so much humour and I think the humour is absolutely universal, but that idea of being in the context of you know people at their lowest, there's so much freedom to that and I think we need to be reminded that even when we're there, we're okay and we're valuable, and our humanity is intact and our voice is of value in the world.

"And I think the show does that, it pays a lot of respect to people at every point in their lives. So, it's something deeply universal to me."

Based on the best-selling memoir "Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison" by Piper Kerman and created by Jenji Kohan, the Emmy-award winning TV series is set in a fictional prison in Litchfield, New York.

Schilling also feels that there is an international appeal to the show as "it deals with basic universal human themes of wanting to connect, wanting to be seen for who you are, of what happens, how are we judged, are we judged by doing things we're of, not proud are we judged by the worst, darkest moments in our lives or by the lighter moments in our lives and can those things coexist."

"I think that there's a real raw honesty to meeting people in a space where the''re at the lowest moment in their lives," she added.

