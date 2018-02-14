Oracle expands its global startup ecosystem

San Francisco, Feb 14 (IANS) In an effort to support the growing startup community, Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday announced to expand its global startup ecosystem.

The expansion includes the launch of a new virtual-style, non-residential global programme titled "Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem", the company said in a statement.

"In 2017, we launched eight residential programmes ahead of schedule and attracted almost 4,000 global startups for only 40 programme slots -- a clear indication of the tremendous demand," said Reggie Bradford, Oracle senior vice president, Startup Ecosystem and Accelerator.

"Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem" is designed for startups and venture capital and private equity portfolio companies to enable hyper-growth and scale.

The programme offers mentoring, R and D support, marketing/sales enablement, migration assistance, cloud credits and discounts and access to Oracle's customer and product ecosystems.

"Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem is a new global programme that allows us to reach more innovators and entrepreneurs, regardless of location, including later-stage scale-up companies who need access to Oracle Cloud solutions and resources," Bradford added.

Industry veteran and Amazon Web Services (AWS) alum Jason Williamson will lead the "Oracle Scaleup Ecosystem" programme.

"Oracle's Scaleup programme is aptly timed for the emerging ecosystem of enterprise software and SaaS vendors," said Sunil Rao, Partner, Business Services, Lightspeed India Partners.

The company also added Austin to the residential "Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator" programme.

With this, "Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator" now has nine locations worldwide -- Austin, Bengaluru, Bristol, Mumbai, Delhi, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Tel Aviv.

--IANS

na/in