Make optimum use of waste-to-energy units: LG to Delhi civic bodies

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday said all three municipal corporations should use compactors for transportation of garbage, and solid waste should be processed by utilising excess expansion capacity of existing waste-to-energy plants.

He also stressed on the need for processing entire solid waste generated in Delhi with specific timelines.

For evolving a solution for the pile of garbage at Bhalswa, Baijal has convened a meeting on September 7, which will be attended by experts from IIT-Delhi and industry experts from various cities in India dealing with similar issues.

Baijal said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the programme for processing of entire solid waste generated in Delhi.

The meeting was in continuation of the previous meeting which was held on September 2 in the wake of the incident at Ghazipur landfill site, which claimed two lives.

The meeting was attended by Minister (Urban Development) Satyendar Jain, three municipal commissioners and other officials.

The Lt. Governor directed the Commissioner of East DMC to immediately take up expansion of capacity of existing waste-to-energy plant in the first phase.

"Compactors must be used to make transportation of garbage to the waste-to-energy plants easier," said Baijal.

"650 MT additional municipal solid waste (MSW) would be dispatched there at the earliest. For the remaining 650 MT MSW, the Commissioner, South DMC was directed to get it processed at its Okhla waste-to-energy plant, within the prescribed environmental norms," said a Raj Niwas statement.

Lt. Governor also directed that for the remaining 1,900 MT MSW, the capacity of Narela-Bawana plant should be increased.

"The garbage mound at Ghazipur would be cleared within two years beginning November as the garbage would be used by NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) for construction of service roads," it added.

--IANS

sid/nir