Optimistic about the prospect of aviation in India: Naresh Goyal

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Despite challenges like high oil prices, airline major Jet Airways' Chairman Naresh Goyal has said that he is optimistic about the prospects of aviation in India.

"Despite the headwinds posed by the high Brent crude prices, and the longer term challenges of escalating airport levies, surcharges and taxation, I am quite optimistic about the prospect of aviation in India," Jet Airways Chairman said in the company's annual report for 2017-18.

"The outlook remains bright."

The IATA (International Air Transport Association) has predicted that by 2025, India will overtake the UK as the world's third largest aviation market, behind only to China and the US.

