Opt for right lipsticks for different skin tones

How too often you find yourself a lipstick that matches up your skin tone well. Yes, confusion in beauty can bring disaster so it is better to know your skin tone and opt for make up shades especially lip colours that suit you.

Rozar Lobo, Make up Artist at The Body Shop India, lists down some tips to pick your shade according to skin tone.

* If you have fair skintone, go for cool colours. To accentuate your skintone, wear lipshades of peaches, nude pinks, mauve. For fair skin, you can go for mattes. For the eyes, you can swap light eyes with bold lips or vice versa depending upon the occasion.

* If you have a wheatish skin tone, go for a truly warmer lip shades, even reds and orange. On this skin tone every colour from light to dark suits well. To pick and choose, make sure that your face is bright and not dull. Use a thin layer of BB cream or cushion foundation and play with kohl eyes. Give equal attention to lips and eyes to highlight your features.

* If you have neutral skin tone, opt for dark pink or violet or just browns. Make sure you always opt for matte shades that do justice to your face and keep you all day long elegant and classy.

* If you have darker version of skin tone you can opt for sheer glossed and maroon tones or brown lip shades, that suits you well. Intense smoky eyes with nude lips with a tinge of sheer gloss always wins the game.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa (FSN) Brands Marketing Pvt Ltd says that lipstick is the most 'on the go' make up item in a woman's bag.

"A lipstick shade can make or break your look. Lip colours can help to find your skin undertone. There are two types of undertones- cool and warm. Ones with cool undertone tend to have a fairer look and the ones with warm undertone have a golden or olive hue," said Chhabra.

She also have some tips to share

* Nudes: The classic nude shade is for the girl on the move. Basically, a fair skin tone can pull off any kind of lipstick shade, but the best are the nudes. They are best for office going divas, or a day makeup look or a no makeup look. Sometimes a little or no makeup look is more than enough to put the required glamour on your face.

* Pink: Pink lips have been a girl's weakness for long. The lighter or neon pink shades go best with fairer and medium skin tones. The dark and warmer shades of pink looks best on wheatish complexion. Decide on a lighter shade of pink for an understated look or go for a bright pink shade to flaunt your vibrant self.

* Reds: That's one colour which will never go out of trend! And a red lipstick is a staple beauty item for every girl's bag. The shade works for every skin tone, and when paired up with barely-there makeup, speaks volumes for itself.

* Corals: Coral lips go well with a little darker or tanned skin. Too dark a shade could be a bit intimidating, but a burnt shade works well for the Indian skin tone. Use the shade to complement any eye look, or pair it with matching blush and shadow for a monochromatic effect.

