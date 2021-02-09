OPSC recruitment drive 2021: Applications open for 504 posts of Assistant Professor; check opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Assistant Professors on its official website. Candidates willing to apply and eligible for the posts are advised to visit opsc.gov.in and go through all the instructions before applying.

The online registration process will begin from 15 February and candidates can apply till 14 March, 2021. There are as many as 504 vacancies as part of the OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment drive 2021. The selected candidates will be employed in different state public universities within the state of Odisha.

There is also a set educational qualification criteria that candidates need to pass in order to be eligible for the post. All the applicants must have a Master's degree with 55 per cent marks. They must have completed their graduate course from an Indian University or they must hold an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. A relaxation of 5 per cent is at place for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ or if they are a person with disability (PwD). Any additional educational accolade will be welcomed as well.

Candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

According to a Hindustan Times report (https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/employment-news/opsc-recruitment-2021-504-assistant-professor-vacancies-notified-101612862933292.html), of the total 504 vacant posts, there are 48 vacancies at Utkal University, 28 posts vacant at Sambalpur University, 35 at Berhampur University, 14 at Fakir Mohan University, 34 at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University. Moreover, there are a total of 106 vacancies at Ravenshaw University, 63 for Rama Devi Women's University, 23 for Gangadhar Mehr University, five for Khallikote University, 72 for Rajendra University, 64 for Kalahandi University, and 12 for Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University.

