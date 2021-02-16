OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 504 Posts

The online application process for 504 Assistant Professor posts in several state public universities of Odisha has begun. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had issued a notification in this regard and invited online applications to fill the vacancies. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 till March 14. The online application forms are available at www.opsc.gov.in. It has been clarified that no offline application would be accepted by the authorities. Thus, candidates must visit the official website of OPSC and submit an application form.

All the candidates applying for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 should go through the eligibility criteria mentioned on the official website before filling the form.

Required Educational Qualification For OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

All the candidates applying for this vacancy should have Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from a recognised university in India or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

A relaxation of 5 percent is allowed for the candidates belonging to reserved categories- Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWD.

All the aspiring candidates should have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) held by UGC or CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

For each subject, all the candidates will be shortlisted as per the UGC guidelines. The commission has said, “five times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the interview round when the number of vacancies is more than two.”

For subjects where the numbers of vacancies are less than two, as many as ten candidates will be invited to appear for the interview round.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

While filling the application form, the candidates belonging to the unreserved category will be required to pay Rs 400 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to reserved categories- SC/ST of Odisha only and PwD are exempted from the payment of the fee.