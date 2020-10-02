Opressed for generations, women cane cutters in Maharashtra continue to work in inhuman conditions, shows study

Usha Dhepe migrates every year to Kolhapur from her native Osmanabad district to cut sugarcane. Some years ago, her husband committed suicide and she was left to fend for her family of three children.

In the local jargon, a couple which cuts the sugarcane and loads it on trucks is called 'koyta' (sickle). A widow woman is 'ardha koyta' or half a sickle as her husband is no longer there. She also gets half the payment which is usually in the form of an advance.

This 'koyta' tag in a way symbolises the inhuman conditions of the workers. According to Subhash Kakuste, general secretary of the Mahasangh, the usage of the word had invited rebuke from a judge in Gujarat some 15 years ago when an order was passed hiking the wages of cane cutters who had migrated to the state, but not much has changed.

Since its formation in 1960, the Maharashtra Rajya Sakhar Kamgar Mahasangh, has worked without success to get social security for the cane cutters. But except for a wage increase in 1980 -- the only time the cane cutters went on strike -- their conditions have not improved.

Kakuste also informs that many years ago, the Supreme Court had said that cane cutters are workers and entitled to all benefits, but evidently nothing came of that.

Dhepe continues her story: "I have to take my children with me, and also take food rations for four to five months."

At her workplace there is no water or light and they sleep in a dark hovel. She wakes up at 4 am every day and slaves till midnight to repay the Rs 10,000 she received as advance from the contractor who hires them.

"If we fall ill and don't report for work, the mukadam (contractor) charges a fine of Rs 500. Something needs to be done for women like us," she said.

Prosperity, power and wealth in Maharashtra is synonymous with sugarcane but the might of sugar barons doesn't ensure a decent existence for thousands of cane cutters whose life has been a drudgery for generations.

A new study, Crushed Hopes: The Plight of Women Cane Cutters in Maharashtra, points to the oppressive and demeaning working and living conditions of women cane cutters. The study was conducted by the Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch (MAKAAM) and involved 1,042 women sugarcane cutters from eight districts of Maharashtra namely Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, Parbhani and Solapur.

The cane cutters migrate to western Maharashtra in most cases and some of them to other states during October to March each year.

Dhepe and other single women spoke through a webinar on their plight at a discussion on the launch of the report recently. The women workers are disadvantaged more so as they carry the burden of work, running a household as well looking after children. Women work for an average 15 hours a day, says the study.

Suman Ovhal from Beed is a third generation cane cutter. Her mother and grandmother too harvested sugarcane. Like her, they were also married in their early teens. She has four daughters and a son.

"I got my children too married early as we are worried for our daughters' security," she said. A grandmother now, Ovhal still continues to work as a daily wage labourer and migrates all the time for work.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is migrant workers who have carried the cross of unemployment, and the single women among these workers face a life of manifold challenges. The report estimates the number of sugarcane cutters in Maharashtra between 10-15 lakh. However, the actual number could be higher.

Failed MNREGA and an exploitative system

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) could have played an important role in this context, but the schemes implemented under the Act have failed these women.

Only 24 percent of the women surveyed have job cards and just 16 (1.5 percent) of the 1,042 women surveyed reported that they got work during last year in any rural employment scheme.

Suman Waman Chavan from Parbhani said that there was no work in her village. Not having opportunities in their village forces these people to migrate.

In 2016, the workers took out a morcha in Pune to the Sugar Commissionerate, demanding a census of all sugarcane cutters, registration, job cards and minimum wages, according to activist Kishore Dhamale.

He alleges that the workers do not get rations, and often, the ration shop insists that they deposit the cards before they migrate on the pretext of providing for the remaining members of the family.

