Opposition's impeachment process against CJI gathers strength

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday supported Opposition's proposal to move an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. "The Samajwadi Party stands with the impeachment motion, which is about bringing independence and unquestionable integrity to the judiciary," SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari told ANI. Meanwhile, TDP leader YS Chowdary stated that if anybody approaches the party regarding the impeachment motion, then definitely they will take a view on it. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Manisha Kayande stated that the speaker of the Lok Sabha will decide whether the impeachment motion is admitted or rejected.