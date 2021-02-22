Opposition Won’t Form Government in Puducherry, Says BJP

Puducherry Bharatiya Janata Party leadership whose three nominated MLAs are in the Opposition said that they are “not going to stake their claim to form the government” in the Union Territory.

A senior BJP leader told The Quint that an announcement to this effect will soon be made by the national leadership of the BJP. Meanwhile, sources close to N R Congress leader N Rangasamy told The Quint that, he intends to form government “only if the Lieutenant Governor invites him to”. NR Congress expects the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to make the announcement.

The Opposition, which includes NR Congress, All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and BJP have 14 MLAs.

Also Read: Congress-DMK Govt Falls in Puducherry, Narayanasamy Resigns as CM

On Monday, 22 February, the ruling Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam coalition failed to prove its majority in the House. Five MLAs from the Congress and one from the DMK had resigned the last week.

No Horse-Trading, Claims BJP "“All their allegations (on horse-trading) are false. This Congress government didn’t do anything for the past five years and people are furious with them. They gave their resignation letters because they cannot face the people.”" - Saminathan, Puducherry BJP President

Meanwhile, a political analyst told The Quint that with just two months left for the elections, BJP is unsure of making A Namassivayam the chief minister. Namassivayam was one among the five Congress MLAs who resigned recently. If not Namassivayam, the chief minister candidate will have to be Rangasamy.

Also Read: Cong Puducherry Crisis & Politicisation Of Constitutional Offices

How BJP’s Nominated MLAs Sealed Congress’ Fate

The Congress-DMK government failed to prove its majority in the Assembly because three nominated BJP MLAs tipped the scales in favour of the Opposition.

The Puducherry House has 33 MLAs, including three nominated MLAs. L-G Kiran Bedi had nominated three BJP leaders to the House in 2016. These leaders along with 11 MLAs of NR Congress and AIADMK made the Opposition stronger in numbers than the Congress-DMK coalition government. Congress-DMK on Monday had 11 MLAs.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had told the Speaker on Monday that the nominated MLAs should not be allowed to vote on the motion of confidence. However, that suggestion did not clear the legal test, as the Supreme Court in a 2018 ruling had given the nominated MLAs the right to vote.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Opposition Won’t Form Government in Puducherry, Says BJPNo, Maha CM Hasn’t Announced a Lockdown From 1 March Yet . Read more on India by The Quint.