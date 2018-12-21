Opposition unites on MHA's surveillance directive, terms it 'undemocratic, unacceptable'

The Opposition leaders have collectively expressed anger towards the recent directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs pertaining to surveillance. In its directives, the government has empowered select security and intelligence agencies for purposes of interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource. Leaders from across party lines like Congress, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) united in one voice. The Opposition has termed this move by the government as 'undemocratic, unconstitutional and unacceptable'.