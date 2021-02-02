‘Opposition Support Not to Be Politicised’: Tikait on Meeting Raut

“There’s no problem if Opposition is coming to support us, but it should not be politicised,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met him during a visit to the Ghazipur border on Tuesday, 2 February,

Shiv Sena leaders including party MPs Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut visited Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border on Tuesday, according to ANI.

Following their meeting, Rakesh Tikait, according to ANI said:

"“There’s no problem if Opposition is coming to support us but it should not be politicised. We can’t do anything if leaders come. The traffic movement has not been blocked by farmers, it is because of the police barricading.”"

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, according to ANI, said:

"“We spoke to Tikait sahib, gave our message and expressed solidarity. Government should speak to farmers in a proper way. Ego would not help run the country.” "

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Sanjay Raut had tweeted that he would be visiting the Ghazipur border.

According to IANS, Sanjay Raut said that he was visiting the farmers at the Ghazipur border near Delhi on the request of the Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier, according to IANS, the Shiv Sena had termed the chaos that had ensued on Republic Day as a result of "intelligence failure" by the Centre which ended in a "national shame for the country”.

Farmers have been protesting against the contentious farm laws for 70 days now.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and IANS.)

