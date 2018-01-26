Opposition stages 'Save Constitution' rally against Centre

The Opposition organised a 'Save Constitution' march on the occasion of 69th Republic Day on Friday. Senior leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Jignesh Mevani, Sitaram Yechury and others participated in the rally. The Opposition staged the rally to highlight 'threat to the Indian Constitution' and accused the ruling Government of 'changing the Constitution. 'Congress leader Manikrao Thackre said, "It is an attempt of the BJP Government to change the Constitution. They are conspiring against it." The participating leaders also paid tributes to the Constitution. The march began from Ambedkar statue near University of Mumbai and concluded near the Gateway of India.