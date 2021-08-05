'Opposition Shooting Self-Goals': PM Modi Slams Opposition Stalling Parliament

In the backdrop of the Indian Hockey Team securing a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 5 August, used the historic win as a reference to slam the Opposition for the lockjam in Parliament.

"On one hand our country, our youth are accomplishing so much, scoring, winning goals. Yet there are some people who, for their political motives are intent on self-goals. They have nothing to do with what the country wants, what the country is achieving and how the country is changing," said PM Modi.

His comments on the Opposition came during interactions with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Uttar Pradesh.

"“No matter how much some people (Opposition) try to disrupt Parliament proceedings and stall the development of the country, our country cannot become hostage to such selfishness and politics.”" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He said that this “great country cannot become hostage to such selfish and anti-national politics,” adding that, “They (Opposition) cannot stop the country from marching forward.”

Earlier on Tuesday, 3 August, PM Modi attacked the Opposition for insulting the Parliament and the Constitution by disrupting it.

In reference to the incidents of Opposition members snatching papers and tearing them in the lower House, PM Modi said that them not apologising for the act is arrogance of the Opposition parties.

"Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts," the Prime Minister said at a meeting of BJP MPs on Tuesday.

He also condemned TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien's papri chaat comment, stating that it was an insult to the people who elected the MP.

Prominent Opposition leaders have, in a statement, said that the Opposition parties “stand firm and united” on their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus issues in both the Houses of the Parliament. This is because the issue, they say, has “national security dimensions”.



Further, the statement, which has been signed by top leaders such as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut says:

“The Opposition has also unequivocally conveyed that the discussion on the farmers’ issues and agitations arising from the three anti-farmers and black agri-laws should follow the discussion on Pegasus.”

Sloganeering and ruckus over the demands for a discussion on the Pegasus reports has led to several adjournments and very little business being conducted since the Monsoon Session commenced on 19 July.

