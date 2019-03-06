Opposition seeking proofs just for malformed politics: VK Singh on IAF's air strike
While speaking to ANI, Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh slammed Congress and opposition for raising doubts over the Air strike in Balakot. He said, "What kind of mindset of people are there, next time if India will conduct Air strike, the opposition who are raising question we will chain them and take them to the spot. The people know what action is being taken and then also seeking for proof just for malformed politics."