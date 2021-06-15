Opposition refuses to relent despite Ram Mandir trust denying irregularities in land purchase; all you need to know

Opposition leaders from several parties including Samajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier this week accused the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of irregularities in purchase of land for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The trust responded by tweeting details about the land acquisition process and costs, adding that the prime land was bought for a rate lesser than the market value. They also detailed the agreements entered into and cancelled in the process of acquisition of the land.

And yet controversy refuses to die down. Here's what you need to know about it:

What are the allegations against the trust?

AAP and SP said the trust's general secretary Champat Rai bought a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises.

SP leader Pawan Pandey claimed that two real estate dealers purchased 1.208 hectares of land in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya for Rs 2 crore from Kusum Pathak on 18 March. "Within minutes of the purchase, the land was sold by Sultan Ansari to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for Rs 18.5 crore," Pandey said.

Facts about land purchase deal done by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Bagh Bijaisi, Ayodhya.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh further said that trust member Anil Mishra and Ayodhya mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay testified the land sale deed as witnesses and were witnesses to the purchase of the land by Rai.

Pandey and Singh have sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate. "Crores of people gave donations to the Ram Temple Trust. They donated from their savings. If this is what you do to their money, then this is an insult to the 120 crore people of the country," Pandey said, referring to the 44-day Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan that began on 15 January, which ended with collections of Rs 2,100 crore.

The Congress said irregularities are happening by taking donations in the name of Lord Ram. "Shameless robbers are intoxicated with arrogance like Ravana and are selling faith," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

What's the response of the Ram temple trust?

The trust tweeted details of the land acquisition deals to build the Ram temple, adding that the over 1.2 hectare land was bought at a price of Rs 1,423 square feet, which is much lesser than the market value. Terming the allegations by SP and AAP misleading and "motivated by political hatred", Rai said the land contract was made after deciding on the rights of owners.

According to the trust, the land at Bag Bijesi was purchased to rehabilitate those displaced due to acquisition of other pieces of land for the Ram temple complex, The Print reported.

Rai also said that the land prices in Ayodhya have increased after the Supreme Court ruling in November 2019 on Ram Janmabhoomi, according to which the 2.77-acre disputed land was be given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for the construction of a temple, and the Muslim side be compensated with five acres of land at a prominent site in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

"After the Supreme Court's decision, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station," Rai was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He further said that the land deals were done in a transparent manner. "It has been the decision of the trust that all the payments are made directly from the bank account, the same decision has been followed in the purchase process of this land. It is also ensured that all the taxes levied by the government get paid," Rai said in the statement.

Why does the trust need land?

Rai said it was important to acquire some properties adjacent to the east and west side of the Ram Temple complex "to create easy access for pilgrims".

As per the plan laid down by the trust, the main temple with the sanctum sanctorum would be constructed in an area of 5 acres, but the remaining temple complex will house structures, including a museum, library, Yajnashala and picture gallery depicting different episodes of Lord Rama's life.

How much land does the trust have?

Apart from the 2.77 acres of disputed land given to the trust, 67 acres of land adjoining it was also allocated "to maintain the sanctity of Ayodhya and for the construction of the temple".

In March, the trust acquired about 1.15 lakh square feet of land situated around three kilometres away from the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, in Ram Kot and Tehri Bazaar localities, to develop facilities for security forces, devotees and for other activities of the trust. The trust paid Rs 8 crore to the owners of the land.

The trust acquired also purchased 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the temple premises in Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 1 crore. As per the plan, the total area of the temple complex was expanded to 107 acres, according to The Hindu.

When and why was the trust formed?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government last February to manage the construction of the temple based on the Supreme Court verdict. It was awarded around 70 acres of land in the ruling and 12 of the trust 15 members are nominated by the Centre.

Status of Ram Mandir construction

Rai had said in January that the temple will be built in three years and the project would cost around Rs 1,100 crore. Modi laid the foundation of the temple in August.

