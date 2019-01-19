Opposition rally: We will throw out BJP from power with our unity, roars Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 'United India' Opposition rally hosted by her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. "Modi Government's date has expired and we will throw out BJP from power with our unity", said the West Bengal CM. The rally led by CM Banerjee has been dubbed as a pre-cursor of grand alliance of opposition parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders are present at the rally.