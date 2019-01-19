Opposition rally: If speaking truth is rebellion then I am a rebel, says Shatrughan Sinha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized their leader Shatrughan Sinha for attending opposition 'United India' rally in Kolkata. Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "BJP will take cognizance of it. Sinha continued his tirade against his own party at the rally. "If speaking truth is rebellious, then I am a rebel, he said. The rally led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been dubbed as a pre-cursor of grand alliance of opposition parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders are present at the rally.