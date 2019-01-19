Opposition rally: Modi-Shah cannot change Constitution, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) United India rally, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah cannot change the Constitution. He added that they are trying to break the opposition parties and there is a need to come together against this. "BJP is trying to break the opposition parties to come to power in 2019. Modi and Shah cannot change the Constitution and democracy will not end as people stand firm."